US blocks UN resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The US vetoes a UN resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza • Malta and 12 council members vote in favour, UK abstains

20 February 2024, 5:28pm
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield of the United States votes against the draft resolution in the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East (Photo: UN/Manuel Elías)
The United States has vetoed a draft UN Security Council resolution presented by Algeria, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Malta and 12 other council members voted in favour, while the UK abstained.

This was the third US veto since the start of the war in October last year.

“A vote in favour of this draft resolution is support to the Palestinians' right to life. Conversely, voting against it implies an endorsement of the brutal violence and collective punishment inflicted upon them,” Algeria's UN ambassador, Amar Bendjama, told the council before the vote.

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the resolution would “negatively impact” ongoing negotiations.

“Demanding an immediate, unconditional ceasefire without an agreement requiring Hamas to release the hostages will not bring about a durable peace. Instead, it could extend the fighting between Hamas and Israel,” she said.

The US has proposed a rival draft resolution calling for a temporary ceasefire “as soon as practicable”, linked to the release of all hostages and the removal of barriers to humanitarian assistance.

On 7 October 2023 Hamas militants from Gaza entered Israel and attacked several villages, killing around 1,200 people and kidnapping more than 200. More than 100 hostages are still being kept in undisclosed locations in Gaza.

In the aftermath of the Hamas attacks, Israel launched retaliatory military action in Gaza that has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians.

Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas and insists a ceasefire will play into the militant group’s hands.

