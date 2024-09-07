Trump hush money sentencing delayed until after election

Donald Trump's sentencing in his hush money trial has been postponed until after the November 2024 election.

Originally scheduled for September 18, the sentencing will now take place on November 26, as a Manhattan court cited the importance of ensuring the trial’s proceedings are not overshadowed by the election.

Trump, convicted in May of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records, faces up to four years in prison. The charges stem from accusations that he falsified records to conceal a payment made to a porn star during his 2016 campaign.

While Trump continues to deny wrongdoing, calling the case a "witch hunt," it was emphasised that the delay aims to preserve the neutrality of the court, preventing any impact on the election or perceptions of bias.

A ruling on the case’s legal implications is expected on November 12, ahead of Trump’s sentencing.

Should Trump be re-elected in November, he could attempt to pardon himself of federal crimes, but this is not a possibility for the hush money conviction.