Exploding pagers injure hundreds of Hezbollah members; Israel blamed for security breach

At least eight people were killed, and over 2,750—including Hezbollah fighters, medics, and Iran's envoy to Beirut—were wounded on Tuesday when pagers used for communication exploded across Lebanon, according to several media reports.

Lebanese Information Minister Ziad Makary condemned the incident as an "Israeli aggression". Hezbollah also pointed the finger at Israel, vowing "fair punishment" for the attack. The Israeli military, however, declined to comment when approached by Reuters.

The blasts, which took place at 3:45pm local time and continued for around an hour, affected Hezbollah strongholds, particularly Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in southern Lebanon. It remains unclear how the devices were detonated, though Hezbollah insiders described it to mediahouses as the most severe security breach they have faced in nearly a year of escalating tensions with Israel.

The Lebanese foreign ministry described the explosions as a "dangerous and deliberate Israeli escalation", warning that the situation could lead to a larger-scale conflict. The country's internal security forces reported that multiple wireless communication devices detonated in various regions, with the affected pagers being the latest models brought in by Hezbollah over the past few months.

Among the fatalities were two Hezbollah fighters and a 10-year-old girl. One of the deceased was reportedly the son of Ali Ammar, a Hezbollah member of the Lebanese parliament. Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was also injured in the blasts, though his injuries were described as superficial.

Health Minister Firass Abiad confirmed that 2,750 people were injured in the explosions, 200 of whom are in critical condition. Many of those injured were reported to be the sons of high-ranking Hezbollah officials.

Scenes of chaos unfolded in Beirut’s southern suburbs, as ambulances rushed to hospitals to treat those injured. Eyewitnesses described bloodied victims arriving at emergency rooms, with some suffering severe injuries to their faces, eyes, and limbs. Security footage broadcast on regional networks showed handheld devices exploding near individuals in public spaces, adding to the panic.

Lebanon’s crisis operations center, led by the health ministry, issued a call for medical workers to report to hospitals immediately. The Lebanese Red Cross dispatched 50 ambulances and 300 medical staff to help evacuate the wounded.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging near-daily fire since the Gaza war erupted in October, following Hamas’ attack on Israel. Though both sides have avoided a full-scale escalation.

As of Tuesday, Israel had added the safe return of its citizens, forced to flee border towns, to its official war goals.