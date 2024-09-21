Death toll rises in Beirut following Israeli airstrike

At least 31 people have died following an Israeli airstrike on a Beirut suburb, Lebanon’s health minister announced Saturday.

The Lebanese health minister stated that 68 people were injured, with 15 still hospitalised, and said that search and rescue efforts were ongoing, as the number of casualties is expected to rise. The deadly strike hit a densely populated southern area on Friday afternoon during rush hour.

Israel reported killing 11 Hezbollah members, including Ibrahim Akil, the commander of the group’s Radwan Force, who were meeting in the destroyed building.

Hezbollah confirmed on Friday night that 15 of its operatives, including senior commanders Ahmed Mahmoud Wahbi and Ibrahim Akil, had been killed.

Lebanese authorities said that 23 people are still missing, as search operations are still underway. The strike destroyed an eight-story building with 16 apartments and damaged another next to it.

This attack followed Hezbollah's rocket barrage on northern Israel, mostly targeting military sites. Israel’s Iron Dome intercepted most of the incoming rockets. Hezbollah claimed the rocket fire was in response to prior Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, but it also came after explosions of Hezbollah’s communication devices killed 37 people, including children, and injured 2,900 others.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire frequently since Hamas’ October 7 attack on southern Israel triggered Israel’s offensive in Gaza.