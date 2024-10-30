Flash floods in Spain leave at least 13 dead

Torrential rains and intense hailstorms have triggered deadly flash floods across south-eastern Spain, claiming the lives of at least 13 people, according to local police.

As waters continue to rise, authorities warn that the final death toll may climb as rescue efforts progress.

The Valencia region, among the hardest-hit areas, has been engulfed in chaos, with floods powerful enough to knock down bridges and sweep cars through city streets. Footage circulating on social media shows people clinging to trees to avoid being swept away by the fast-moving waters. Emergency services report receiving hundreds of calls from residents seeking assistance or searching for missing family members.

Rescue efforts are in full swing, with emergency workers deploying drones to search for missing individuals, particularly in the severely affected municipality of Letur. “The priority is to find these people,” said Milagros Tolon, a local official, in an interview with Spanish public television station TVE.

Local media report that dozens of people spent the night stranded in vehicles, on rooftops, or on elevated areas like bridges, awaiting rescue as floodwaters cut off routes and overwhelmed response teams. Carlós Mazón, President of the Valencia region, said it was “impossible” to determine the final number of casualties at this early stage.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency, AEMET, has issued a red alert for the Valencia region, with a lower-level alert in parts of Andalusia. Severe weather has brought major transport disruptions, as 12 flights due to land in Valencia were diverted to other cities, while 10 more were cancelled. All train services in Valencia have been suspended, according to the national rail infrastructure operator, ADIF.

Valencia city hall has announced the closure of all schools and parks, and the suspension of sporting events for Wednesday, with authorities urging the public to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed his concern in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, urging people to “avoid unnecessary trips” and adhere to local authorities’ advice.