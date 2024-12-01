Georgia protest over EU ascension leaves 44 hospitalised

Georgia’s capital Tbilisi erupted into violence as demonstrators clashed with police over the Georgian government’s decision to suspend negotiations to join the European Union.

On Saturday night, tens of thousands gathered outside parliament in protest against billionaire founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, accused by critics of pro-Russian leanings.

Georgian authorities reported on Sunday that the unrest left 44 people hospitalised, including 27 protesters, 16 police officers, and one journalist. Authorities responded with tear gas and water cannons in an effort to disperse the crowd.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze issued a warning and accused opposition politicians of orchestrating the violence while avoiding accountability. Kobakhidze denied claims that the government had halted Georgia’s EU integration.

He further dismissed criticism from the US State Department, which announced on Saturday that it was suspending its strategic partnership with Georgia and condemned the decision to halt EU accession talks.

The Prime Minister claimed the current US administration was attempting to create challenges for its successor and expressed confidence in addressing the issue with Donald Trump’s administration.

The protests follow Georgian Dream’s contentious victory in the October 26 parliamentary election, widely perceived as a referendum on the country’s EU aspirations. The opposition has boycotted parliament, alleging election fraud with Russian interference aimed at keeping Georgia within Moscow’s sphere of influence.