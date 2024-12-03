South Korean president lifts martial law

The president of South Korea has lifted martial law which had taken effect for a few hours, leading to protests and chaos in the capital.

In an unplanned address to the public, president Yoon Suk Yeol cited a threat from North Korean forced, stating that martial law was necessary to “eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces.”

The country’s opposition party condemned the announcement, calling on the public to gather in front of the National Assembly. The ruling party’s own leader has stated that the declaration was “wrong,” agreeing with the opposition to attempt to block the declaration.

Following the announcement, South Korean military forces had suspended parliamentary activity, with MPs being banned from the house of representatives.

In fact, the National Assembly is at the centre of major activity, with 70 opposition MPs inside the building along with special forces. Later on Tuesday, South Korea's parliament voted to block martial law.

The president later announced that martial law would be lifted, prompting celebrations outside the National Assembly.