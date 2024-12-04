South Korea: President faces impeachment after martial law shock

South Korea’s political landscape was upended on Wednesday as opposition lawmakers moved to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial six-hour imposition of martial law, which was swiftly rescinded amid public outrage and political pressure.

The Democratic Party, which leads the opposition and controls the National Assembly, spearheaded the impeachment motion, denouncing Yoon’s actions as “unconstitutional and illegal.” Six opposition parties submitted the articles of impeachment, accusing Yoon of undermining the country’s democratic principles.

The vote, requiring a two-thirds majority, is expected as early as Friday, with the Constitutional Court set to decide the president’s fate if the motion passes.

President Yoon shocked the country late Tuesday night with a televised announcement of martial law, citing a need to "protect constitutional order" and counter alleged anti-state groups.

The declaration, the first of its kind since 1980, saw the suspension of political activities, media censorship, and orders for striking doctors to return to work.

Armed troops were deployed to the National Assembly grounds, blocking lawmakers and sparking protests. However, the martial law was lifted by early Wednesday morning after the Assembly passed a resolution nullifying the order. Soldiers quickly vacated the premises, prompting mixed reactions from citizens and officials.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo sought to calm public anxieties, taking responsibility for the events and pledging to restore stability. Meanwhile, Yoon’s office announced the resignation of his senior aides, and the president canceled his scheduled appearances.

The Democratic Party has also called for impeachment proceedings against Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and Interior Minister Lee Sang-min. Additionally, opposition leaders plan to file insurrection charges against military and police officials, including Martial Law Commander Gen. Park Ahn-soo and National Police Commissioner Yoon Hee-keun.

Cho Seung-rae, the Democratic Party’s chief spokesperson, condemned the government’s actions, stating, “This abuse of power has inflicted deep wounds on our democracy.”