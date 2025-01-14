Israel and Hamas closer than ever to Gaza ceasefire deal

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas is reportedly close, as negotiators will attempt to finalise a deal after months of turmoil in the Gaza Strip.

The talks are being held in Qatar, and will also include a deal that would release Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas. Hamas has reportedly waived its condition for Israeli soldiers to leave Gaza.

Under the potential agreement, both Hamas and Israel committed to de-escalation. On the first day, Hamas would release three hostages, and Israel would begin withdrawing troops from densely populated areas.

Seven days later, Hamas would release four more hostages, and Israel would permit displaced persons in southern regions to return to the north, but strictly on foot along the coastal road. Vehicles and carts would be allowed through a passage near Salah al-Din Road under the supervision of a Qatari-Egyptian security team.

The agreement also stipulates that Israeli forces would remain stationed in the Philadelphi corridor with an 800-meter buffer zone along the eastern and northern borders during the initial 42-day phase.

Additionally, Israel agreed to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 190 who have been incarcerated for over 15 years, in exchange for Hamas releasing 34 hostages.

Negotiations for subsequent phases of the agreement are set to commence on the 16th day of the ceasefire.

The proposed deal is reportedly unpopular among certain far-right players in the Israeli cabinet, who described the deal as an Isreali surrender.