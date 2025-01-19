Israel-Hamas ceasefire comes into effect after three-hour delay

*Updated at 11:27am

A ceasefire has begun in Gaza after a 15-month war that saw thousands of Palestinians killed by Israeli bombardments and Israeli hostages held captive by Hamas.

The truce came into effect on Sunday after a three-hour delay since Hamas had not yet handed over to Israel a list of three captives to be released on Sunday as part of the deal

The ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas will take effect at 11:15am local time (10:15am Malta time) on Sunday, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said.

The spokesperson of Qatar’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has begun.

“Regarding reports when the ceasefire will begin in Gaza, we confirm that the names of the three hostages to be released today have been handed over to the Israeli side,” Majed al-Ansari said.

It also said four other living female hostages would be freed in seven days.

The deal, approved late Friday by Israel's government, paves the way for an exchange of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners detained by Israel.

The agreement arrives after intense negotiations under global scrutiny. It promises to temporarily ease tensions following the conflict that erupted after the deadly Hamas raids into Israel on 7 October, 2023.