Trump suggests Palestinians leave Gaza, renews bomb shipments to Israel

US President Donald Trump has proposed a controversial plan to relocate large numbers of Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting that neighbouring countries should take them in to "just clean out" the entire strip.

This proposal comes as Trump ordered the renewal of 2,000lb bomb shipments to Israel, raising concerns about potential escalation in the region.

"You're talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say: 'You know, it's over,'" Trump said.

The suggestion follows a phone call with Jordan's King Abdullah, where Trump reportedly asked the monarch to accept more Palestinians. Jordan already hosts 2.4 million Palestinian refugees, descendants of families expelled in 1948 after Israel's creation.

Trump also mentioned Egypt as a potential destination for Gaza residents, stating he would discuss the matter with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Trump's proposal has been met with strong opposition from Palestinian politicians and concerns from human rights advocates.

Mustafa Barghouti, a senior Palestinian politician, "completely rejected" Trump's comments, warning against attempts at "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza.

The plan has, however, found support among far-right Israeli politicians who back Jewish settlements in Gaza.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described the relocation as a "great idea" and expressed intentions to create an "operational plan for implementation".

The US president also confirmed the resumption of 2,000lb bomb shipments to Israel, a move that had been halted by the previous administration due to concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza.

When questioned about this decision, Trump simply stated, "because they bought them".