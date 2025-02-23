Pope had 'peaceful' night after worsening health situation

Pope Francis, 88, is still in critical condition as he continues to receive treatment for pneumonia in both lungs at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

The Vatican reported that he had a “peaceful night” but remains in critical condition, requiring a high flow of oxygen.

The Pope has also undergone blood transfusions, and despite his condition, he is reportedly alert and has spent time seated in an armchair, although he is experiencing more discomfort than the previous day.

Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on 14 February after struggling with breathing difficulties for several days.

His history of lung complications, including the removal of part of one lung at age 21 due to pleurisy, makes him particularly vulnerable to respiratory infections.

The Vatican has been providing daily updates on his health, with officials acknowledging that his condition is fragile and any minor change could affect his recovery.

While he is receiving treatment, concerns remain about his overall stability.