Moscow hit by largest drone attack in three years

Ukraine launched what was described as a “massive” drone attack on Moscow overnight that killed two people, Russian officials said on Tuesday.

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said two people were killed in the attack. The casualties were in the towns of Vidnoye and Domodedovo, located just outside the capital. Seven apartments were also damaged.

In a post on social media, Vorobyov posted pictures allegedly showing one of the damaged apartments alongside burnt vehicles in a car park. He added that over a dozen — including children — had to be evacuated.

Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said over 70 drones were shot down as they flew towards the Russian capital. He called the attack on his city the largest in three years.

The drone attack came as Ukrainian officials flew into Saudi Arabia for talks with US counterparts on ending the war as efforts to broker a ceasefire intensify.

The Ukrainian attack followed another night of Russian bombardments across cities in Ukraine. There were reports of one person being killed and four wounded in the frontline towns of Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivk.

Meanwhile, injuries and damage to buildings caused by Russian missiles and drones were recorded in Kherson, Odesa and Kyiv.

The Russian military said air defences shot down at least 91 drones over the Moscow region. At least 337 Ukrainian drones were shot down over 10 Russian regions in total, the majority over Kursk.

Flights have been restricted in all four of Moscow's airports and two other airports in regions east of Moscow were closed. Traffic was halted through the Domodedovo railway station.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force posted on Telegram that it shot down an Iskander-M ballistic missile and at least 79 drones in various regions across Ukraine.