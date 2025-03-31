Trump 'very angry' and 'pissed off' with Putin over Zelensky comments

US President Donald Trump has said he was "very angry" and "pissed off" after Vladimir Putin criticised the credibility of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump said the Russian president's recent comments, calling for a transitional government to be put in place in Ukraine in a move that could effectively push out Zelensky, were "not going in the right direction".

"If I feel we're in the midst of a negotiation, you could say that I was very angry, pissed off, when Putin said yesterday that - you know, when Putin started getting into Zelensky’s credibility, because that's not going in the right direction," he said in a phone-in interview on Sunday.

He said if Russia is unable to make a deal on "stopping bloodshed in Ukraine" - and Trump felt that Moscow was to blame - then he would put secondary tariffs on "all oil coming out of Russia".

"That would be that if you buy oil from Russia, you can't do business in the United States. There will be a 25% tariff on all oil, a 25 to 50-point tariff on all oil," he said.

Trump said Putin knows he is angry but added that he has "a very good relationship with him" and "the anger dissipates quickly... if he does the right thing".

He said he plans to speak with the Russian president again this week.