UN calls for investigation into flotilla drone attack

The United Nations human rights office has announced it is calling for an independent investigation into the drone strike that hit a Gaza-bound aid vessel in international waters near Malta.

"It is essential that a credible, impartial, and effective investigation be launched to determine responsibility and ensure accountability," UN human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan said.

The ship, named Conscience, is operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and was carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza when it caught fire early on Friday. The vessel was located in international waters at the time of the incident.

The Maltese government confirmed that the fire was brought under control with the help of a tugboat. All twelve crew members and four civilian passengers on board were reported safe, although they refused to abandon the ship.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition accused Israel of carrying out the drone strike and said it was a clear breach of international law. The group has called for diplomatic action and for Israeli ambassadors to be summoned.

UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albanese, also condemned the attack and urged leaders in the European Union to speak out and call for a full investigation.

The Palestinian group Hamas accused Israel of being responsible and called on the UN Security Council to act against what it called Israeli "violations".

The UN human rights office repeated its demand for Israel to lift its blockade on Gaza, warning that the restrictions, especially the closure of goods since 2 March, have led to a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Al-Kheetan said the blockade "amounts to collective punishment", which is banned under international humanitarian law and could be considered a war crime.

"As the occupying power, Israel is obligated to ensure the provision of food and medical supplies to the population or to allow humanitarian organisations to deliver aid," he added.

He stressed the need for Israel to lift the blockade and allow the immediate delivery of life-saving assistance.

According to Palestinian officials, nearly 52,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its bombardment of the territory in October 2023.