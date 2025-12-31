Kiritimati Island is first to welcome 2026

Kiritimati Island, also known as Christmas Island, in the Pacific Ocean is the first inhabited place on earth to welcome the new year.

The coral atoll with a land area of 388sq.km, part of the island nation state of Kiribati, welcomed 2026 with fireworks at 11am CET (Malta time).

Kiritimati lies 232km north of the Equator and is the world’s farthest forward time zone.

The island comprises over 70% of the total land area of Kiribati, a country made up of 33 atolls and islands in the Pacific Ocean. Kiribati is home to around 120,000 people and gained independence from the UK in 1979.

It takes a full 26 hours for the whole globe to enter 2026, starting with Kirimati at 11am CET on Wednesday and ending on neighbouring Baker Island at 1pm CET on Thursday.

Cities around the world will be welcoming 2026 with fireworks and partying. Auckland in New Zealand and Sydney in Australia will be the first major cities to celebrate the new year.

Security has been tightened in Sydney this year, following the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach earlier in December that saw two shooters fire at people celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

Malta will usher in the new year with a large open-air concert in St George’s Square, Valletta, which is expected to be attended by thousands of revellers. The national New Year’s Eve party will start at 8:45pm CET and at the stroke of midnight, 2026 will be welcomed with fireworks over the Grand Harbour.

A secondary concert is also being held across the harbour in Bormla.