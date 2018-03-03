36 pro-Syrian government troops killed by Turkish air strike
A Turkish air strike has killed 36 pro-government troops in Syria
A camp at Kafr Jina in the northern Syrian region has been targeted by a Turkish airstrike on pro-government troops.
The Syrian government, which is backing Kurdish forces in the area according to state media, has described the attack as a ‘blatant’ threat to its sovereignity.
The air-strike follows an attack on Turkish forces that has been labelled as one of the bloodiest since January with eight killed and 13 injured.
