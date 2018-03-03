36 pro-Syrian government troops killed by Turkish air strike

A Turkish air strike has killed 36 pro-government troops in Syria 

3 March 2018, 6:24pm

A camp at Kafr Jina in the northern Syrian region has been targeted by a Turkish airstrike on pro-government troops.

The Syrian government, which is backing Kurdish forces in the area according to state media, has described the attack as a ‘blatant’ threat to its sovereignity.

The air-strike follows an attack on Turkish forces that has been labelled as one of the bloodiest since January with eight killed and 13 injured. 

More in World
36 pro-Syrian government troops killed by Turkish air strike
World

36 pro-Syrian government troops killed by Turkish air strike
Update | Slovakia: Suspects in journalist's murder released
World

Update | Slovakia: Suspects in journalist's murder released
[WATCH] Melon listeria claims third victim in Australia
World

[WATCH] Melon listeria claims third victim in Australia
Italian mafia associates arrested over murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak
World

Italian mafia associates arrested over murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak
Staff Reporter
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe