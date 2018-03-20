World's last male northern white rhino dies

The world’s last surviving male northern white rhino has died, leaving only two females to save the subspecies from extinction.

The 45-year-old rhino named Sudan died after months of ill health, his carer said.

The world's last male northern white rhino has died leaving only two females left to save the subspecies from extinction. Sudan lived at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. He was put to sleep on Monday after age-related complications worsened significantly.

"He was a gentle giant, his personality was just amazing and given his size, a lot of people were afraid of him. But there was nothing mean about him," said Elodie Sampere, a representative for Ol Pejeta.

The only two white rhinos left are his daughter and granddaughter.

Researchers were able to save some of Sudan's genetic material in the hopes of successfully artificially inseminating one of the two females left, Sampere said.

"We can only hope that the world learns from the sad loss of Sudan and takes every measure to end all trade in rhino horn. While prices of rhino horn are falling in China and Vietnam, poaching for horn still threatens all rhino species," said WildAid CEO Peter Knights

Rhinos are targeted by poachers, fueled by the belief in Asia that their horns cure various ailments. Experts say the rhino horn is becoming more lucrative than drugs.