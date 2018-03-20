Two people shot in US school shooting

Two people have been shot and injured at a high school in the US state of Maryland by an attacker who was then shot by an armed guard, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said

The attack happened on Tuesday morning during lessons at Great Mills High School in St Mary's County, 65 miles (104km) south-east of Washington DC.

St Mary’s County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cpl Julie Yingling said there had been no fatalities at Great Mills high school.

Police say there were no fatalities in the incident and the scene has now been contained.

It comes a month after a high school shooter killed 17 in Parkland, Florida.

Some 1,600 students attend the school in the community of Great Mills near the Chesapeake Bay.

One Twitter user, who appears to be a student at the school, posted about the shootings.

The shooting comes four days before the March for Our Lives rally for student safety inspired by the 14 February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in southern Florida.