Two people shot in US school shooting

Two people have been shot and injured at a high school in the US state of Maryland 

20 March 2018, 4:24pm
Great Mills Highschool, Maryland, US(Photo: Google maps)
Great Mills Highschool, Maryland, US(Photo: Google maps)

Two people have been shot and injured at a high school in the US state of Maryland by an attacker who was then shot by an armed guard, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said

The attack happened on Tuesday morning during lessons at Great Mills High School in St Mary's County, 65 miles (104km) south-east of Washington DC.

St Mary’s County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cpl Julie Yingling said there had been no fatalities at Great Mills high school.

Police say there were no fatalities in the incident and the scene has now been contained.

It comes a month after a high school shooter killed 17 in Parkland, Florida.

Some 1,600 students attend the school in the community of Great Mills near the Chesapeake Bay.

One Twitter user, who appears to be a student at the school, posted about the shootings.

The shooting comes four days before the March for Our Lives rally for student safety inspired by the 14 February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in southern Florida.

More in World
Two people shot in US school shooting
World

Two people shot in US school shooting
Russian diplomats prepare to leave UK after spy poisoning
World

Russian diplomats prepare to leave UK after spy poisoning
World's last male northern white rhino dies
World

World's last male northern white rhino dies
Cambridge Analytica accused of harvesting and using personal data
World

Cambridge Analytica accused of harvesting and using personal data
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe