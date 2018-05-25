Mississauga explosion: 15 people injured in restaurant bomb attack

More than a dozen people were injured after an improvised explosive device was detonated inside a restaurant in Mississauga, a Canadian city neighbouring Toronto.

About 15 people were taken to hospital after the blast at the Bombay Bhel restaurant. Three people had critical injuries, the Peel Regional Paramedic Service said in a Tweet.

Peel Regional Police said on Twitter that two men in their mid 20s had detonated an improvised explosive device inside the restaurant. The men fled the scene shortly after the incident, the statement said.

The police posted a photograph on Twitter showing two people with dark zip-up hoodies walking into an establishment with one of them appearing to be carrying something.

pic.twitter.com/yzCT59UVN6 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 25, 2018

One man was described as "stocky" and in his mid-20s, while the other was of thin build. Both wore blue jeans and dark hoodies, and had covered their faces.

The blast occurred just after 10:30pm, local time, media reported. Mississauga lies about 20 miles (32 km) west of Toronto.

The motive for the attack is unknown.

The blast comes a month after a driver plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 15.