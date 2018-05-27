menu

Thousands take to the street against Emmanuel Macron's public sector reforms

Protest rallies across France denounce the French president’s plan for mass lay-offs and tax-breaks for the rich 

27 May 2018, 12:41pm

Thousands across 160 locations around France have taken to the streets on Saturday to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s planned lay-offs and tax-cuts for the rich. 

“Macron, you can’t buy France! Stop Macron now,” the protestors chanted during the rallies. 

Those that have taken to the streets are accusing the centrist leader that he is ignoring the needs of the ordinary and focusing on the wants of the elite. 

“The country is rich. The country must share,” ex-presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon addressed the crowd.

Macron’s planned lay-offs according to him will help to lower budget spending on the public sector and help to modernize public administration. 

“The public sector can no longer remain as some kind of protected fortress,” Macron said.

