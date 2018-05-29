Four dead in Belgium shooting

Four people, including two police officers and the assailant himself, have been confirmed dead in a shooting in the city of Liege in eastern Belgium.

According to media reports, an as yet unknown man, opened fire on two policemen and a passer-by, killing all three. He was reported to have then also killed himself.

Belgian police have said the situation was under control, with the man in question having been neutralised.

The man’s motive remains unclear at this stage.

An attack at by Islamic militants back in 2016 had left 32 dead and many more injured.

More details to follow.