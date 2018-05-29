menu

Four dead in Belgium shooting

A man shot dead two police officers and a passer-by in the city of Liege before killing himself

29 May 2018, 12:14pm
A gunman has shot two police officers and a passer-by in Liege, Belgium
A gunman has shot two police officers and a passer-by in Liege, Belgium

Four people, including two police officers and the assailant himself, have been confirmed dead in a shooting in the city of Liege in eastern Belgium.

According to media reports, an as yet unknown man, opened fire on two policemen and a passer-by, killing all three. He was reported to have then also killed himself.

Belgian police have said the situation was under control, with the man in question having been neutralised. 

The man’s motive remains unclear at this stage.

An attack at by Islamic militants back in 2016 had left 32 dead and many more injured.

More details to follow.

More in World
Four dead in Belgium shooting
World

Four dead in Belgium shooting
Latest search for missing MH370 flight formally ends
World

Latest search for missing MH370 flight formally ends
[WATCH] Mamoudou Gassama: 'Spiderman' of Paris scales building to rescue dangling boy
World

[WATCH] Mamoudou Gassama: 'Spiderman' of Paris scales building to rescue dangling boy
British arms sales to Israel reach record highs
World

British arms sales to Israel reach record highs
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe