Conservative politician Ivan Duque wins Colombia's presidential election

Conservative political Ivan Duque has been elected as president of Colombia, after a long and divisive campaign.

At a victory rally in the capital Bogota, he pledged to unite the country following the campaign, which often centred on a controversial peace process with leftist rebels the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc).

Duque said he wants to see changes to the historic but controversial peace deal agreed with Farc rebels in 2016.

Duque, who won 54% of the vote, said he will overhaul the agreement that guaranteed the rebels seats in Congress and allowed them to contest elections.

He also says he will impose tougher punishments on crimes allegedly committed by the rebels during the brutal five-decade conflict with the government.

Many now worry about the fate of the fragile peace deal signed with the Farc in 2016, which formally ended 52 years of civil war that left 220,000 dead and seven million displaced.

"With humility and honour, I tell the Colombian people that I will give all my energies to unite our country. No more divisions," he told a crowd of jubilant supporters.

"I will not govern with hatred."

Duque – who will turn 42 just before taking office on 8 August – will be Colombia’s youngest ever president, though his party, Democratic Center, has a coalition in Congress. His running mate, Marta Lucía Ramirez, will become Colombia's first female vice-president.

Running against Duque was leftist ex-guerrilla Gustavo Petro, whose campaign featured promises about creating a more equal society and ensuring people have access to health and education.

He also pledged to take on political elites and redistribute land to the poor.

However, the former Bogota mayor, who supports the peace deal, accepted defeat on Sunday evening.

"Eight million free Colombians taking a stand. There is no defeat here. For now we won't be the government," he said on Twitter.