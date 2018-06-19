US rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida

US rapper XXXTentacion has been shot dead in Florida, authorities say.

The 20-year-old Floridian, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shopping for motorcycles when gunmen reportedly ran up to his vehicle and shot him, according to TMZ.

Police in Broward County said XXXTentacion was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, detectives said the rapper was approached by two armed suspects shortly before 4pm. “At least one of the suspects fired a gun striking Onfroy ... Both suspects fled in a dark color SUV. Investigators say it appears to be a possible robbery.”

He was often described as one of rap's most controversial artists and was facing domestic violence charges. He was facing 15 felony charges at the time of his death, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

In an interview earlier this month with the Miami New Times, he talked about his history of violence which started in the classroom, where he attacked students in order to get his mother to pay him attention. “I used to beat kids at school just to get her to talk to me, yell at me,” he said.

XXXTentacion’s most recent album, entitled ?, was a No 1 hit in the US this year and included the hits Sad! and Changes. His albums have so far sold over 2m units in the US.

Tributes have been pouring in from hip-hop luminaries in the wake of his death.

British TV presenter Louis Theroux described Onfroy in a tweet as a “huge talent” with “personal demons”.