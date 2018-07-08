Floods terrorise Japan as rainfall persists

Western Japan has been hit by torrential rainfall as flooding has killed more than 60 people, with dozens still missing.

Flooding has caused river banks in Hiroshima and neighbouring areas to burst, after record rainfall overwhelmed the area.

“We've never experienced this kind of rain before," a weather official said.

In the town of Motoyama, 583mm of rain fell between Friday and Saturday morning.

"There are still many people missing and others in need of help," Japanese Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe said.

Rain warning for the days to come have been issued by authorities, with more than 250 mm of rainfall expected to fall.