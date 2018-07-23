One woman dead, 13 injured in Toronto shootout

A gunman opened fire on a busy avenue in Toronto on Sunday evening, killing a young woman and injuring 13 people.

Police confirmed that the gunman killed a woman and injured 13 other, leaving a young girl of eight or nine in critical condition.

The suspect was killed after an exchange of gunfire with police.

Paramedics, firefighters and police rushed to the scene at Danforth and Pape Avenues in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood, which has many popular restaurants, cafes and shops, around 10pm on Sunday night after reports a shooting had taken place.

Toronto Police Chief Saunders has updated media from scene. 14 victims were shot with a handgun. 1 female adult has died. 1 young girl in critical condition. Suspect is dead (not included in 14 victim total) Witnesses call 416-808-2222 Anonymous tips 1-800-222-8477 #GO1341286 ^sm — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 23, 2018

The motive for the shooting, which reportedly targeted a restaurant, is still unclear.

“We are looking at all possible motives ... and not closing any doors,” Saunders told reporters at the site of the shooting.

Footage from the scene appears to show a man, believed to be the gunman, walking down a street before pulling out a handgun and firing into a Greektown eatery from the street.

Some of the victims were treated at the scene, while others were taken to local hospitals.

Witness Jody Steinhauer has told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) she was at a restaurant on Danforth Avenue with her family when she heard what sounded like 10 to 15 firecracker blasts.

She said she was told to run to the back of the restaurant. “We started to hear people scream out front,” Steinhauer said.

John Tory, the mayor of Toronto, called the attack “a despicable act”.

“On behalf of all Toronto residents, I am outraged that someone has unleashed such a terrible attack on our city and people innocently enjoying a Sunday evening,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a press conference shortly after the shooting, John Tory told reporters that the shooting was “evidence of a gun problem” in Toronto. Police confirmed that the shooter used a handgun.

There have been 26 deaths from gun violence in the city so far this year, a 53% increase from the same period last year, with the number of shootings rising 13%, according to police data.