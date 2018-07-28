Japan braces for Typhoon Jongdari

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled in Japan as the country readies itself for a powerful typhoon, with winds up to 180km/h

Typhoon Jongdari (or “skylark” in Korean) is expected to hit the mainland of Honshu on late Saturday or early Sunday. Japan’s Meteorological Agency has warned locals to prepare to evacuate.

The danger comes less than one month following floods, which left over 200 dead. Over eight million people were ordered to leave their homes earlier in July when rivers burst their banks after bouts of torrential rain, but many were unable to escape in time.

The turbulent season also brought a heatwave which has killed at least 80 people and hospitalised more than 22,000 with heatstroke.

As the tempest nears, evacuation advisories have been issued to 36,400 people in the western city of Shobara, and 6,300 in the city of Kure, Japanese media report.