California wildfires break state records

The California wildfires devastating northern California are believed to be the largest in the state’s history, officials have said.

The fires which are a couple of miles apart, started within an hour of each other, but are being treated as the same incident.

Since igniting on the 27 July, the fires have collectively burned 283,800 acres of land.

Thousands of people have been evacuated, with at least 75 homes destroyed and 12 homes damaged.

According to state fire officials, only 30% of the fires have been controlled and could take another week to be completely extinguished.

14,000 firefighters have been mobilised, with Canada and New Zealand providing assistance.