Archbishop Charles Scicluna lands top Vatican job

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has been appointed to the number two post at the Vatican’s powerful Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

Scicluna was appointed adjunct secretary to the congregation, in what observers are interpreting as succession planning by Pope Francis.

The Maltese archbishop was already a member of the congregation and president of a special college within it that decided certain legal matters in canonical processes.

Scicluna, 59, will remain Malta’s archbishop.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is responsible for promoting and safeguarding the doctrine on faith and morals in the whole Catholic world.

Scicluna gained stature as the Vatican’s top prosecutor on sex abuse and last summer was appointed by the Pope to investigate allegations of abuse in Chile. Scicluna's report on the Catholic church's handling of abuse cases in the South American country is credited for changing the Pope's mind on action against Chilean bishops.

Succession planning

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is currently led by the prefect Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria, a 74-year-old Jesuit.

However, according to Canon Law, Ladaria would have to offer his resignation next year, upon reaching 75.

The current secretary of the congregation is 53-year-old Giacomo Morandi, which puts him in pole position to replace Ladaria.

However, a Vatican source told MaltaToday that Scicluna’s appointment as adjunct secretary puts him in the running to replace Ladaria if and when the Pope accepts the resignation.

“Pope Francis has a lot of respect for Scicluna and this new appointment could be a sign of succession planning for the Vatican’s most important congregation. If Scicluna is eventually appointed prefect, he would automatically become a cardinal and that will give him a 20-year presence in the college of cardinals that elects the pontiff,” the source said.

Only recently, Scicluna was touted by John Allen, an authoritative writer on Vatican affairs, as a possible successor for the Pope.

In a statement the Maltese Curia said that in his new role, Scicluna would have to travel to Rome more frequently and in his absence Auxiliary Bishop Joe Galea-Curmi would take over.