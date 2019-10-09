Turkey launches offensive in Syria

Turkey has officially launched its long-awaited offensive in north-east Syria, Turkish president Erdogan has announced.

He wrote on Twitter that "the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army [rebel groups backed by Turkey], just launched #OperationPeaceSpring" against Kurdish militias and the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

The reports come in the wake of an international outcry that this might pose a threat to US-backed Kurdish forces and to the campaign against Islamic States jihadists.

Erdogan confirmed on Tuesday that the Turkish military "will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly," signalling the start of an imminent offensive.

On Twitter, the president's director of communications wrote that US-backed Kurdish militants have two options: "they can defect or we will stop them from disrupting our counter-ISIS efforts."

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey's sole target was terrorists in the north-east of Syria. "This is our right, stemming from the UN charter, UN Security Council decisions, and international law. Our operation will be carried out in this framework. We will inform the UN and relevant countries, including Syria," he said.

The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly.



US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that US troops in the area will be pulled out and that he was now handing the responsibility for the battle against Sunni jihadists to the Turks.