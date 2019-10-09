menu

Turkey launches offensive in Syria

The Turkish president's director of communications claimed that US-backed Kurdish militants should either defect or they will be stopped from disrupting counter-ISIS efforts

david_hudson
9 October 2019, 3:50pm
by David Hudson
Turkish army soldiers drive towards the border with Syria near Akcakale in Sanliurfa province on Tuesday
Turkey has officially launched its long-awaited offensive in north-east Syria, Turkish president Erdogan has announced.

He wrote on Twitter that "the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army [rebel groups backed by Turkey], just launched #OperationPeaceSpring" against Kurdish militias and the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

The reports come in the wake of an international outcry that this might pose a threat to US-backed Kurdish forces and to the campaign against Islamic States jihadists.

Erdogan confirmed on Tuesday that the Turkish military "will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly," signalling the start of an imminent offensive.

On Twitter, the president's director of communications wrote that US-backed Kurdish militants have two options: "they can defect or we will stop them from disrupting our counter-ISIS efforts."

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey's sole target was terrorists in the north-east of Syria. "This is our right, stemming from the UN charter, UN Security Council decisions, and international law. Our operation will be carried out in this framework. We will inform the UN and relevant countries, including Syria," he said.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that US troops in the area will be pulled out and that he was now handing the responsibility for the battle against Sunni jihadists to the Turks.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
