At least 21 dead in Turkey earthquake

25 January 2020, 10:39am
A powerful earthquake has rocked eastern Turkey

At least 21 people have been killed and over 1,000 injured after a strong earthquake struck eastern Turkey.

The 6.8 magnitude quake, whose epicentre was the town of Sivrice in Elazig province, occurred at around 20:55 local town. Official sources are quoted as saying that 17 people had died in Elazig province, and another four in Malatya.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Syria, Lebanon and Iran.

The quake caused several buildings to collapse, sending residents running out into the street.

Turkey is regularly struck by earthquakes. In 1999, some 17,000 people died in a massive earthquake in the city of Izmit.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (Afad), reported more than 200 aftershocks after the earthquake.

Over 400 rescue teams are heading towards the region, along with beds and tents for people displaced by it. Afad warned people not to return to damaged buildings in case of more aftershocks.

 

