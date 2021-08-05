[WATCH] Comodini Cachia: 'Reconciliation possible when investigations involving politicians end'

For the country to reconcile after the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, the public has to know the outcome of investigations involving politicians, Therese Comodini Cachia said.

“What is most important for this country is that it gets to know the truth about the Panama Papers, on the Azeri laundromat, the Electrogas deal, the Vitals deal and the outcome of corruption allegations against politicians,” the Nationalist MP and Caruana Galizia family lawyer said.

Interviewed on Xtra Sajf, she said that everyone knows Caruana Galizia was killed because of her writing.

“Before she was even killed, everyone knew there was a sense of absolute impunity, and the public inquiry told us this black on white,” she said. “Daphne was killed to be silenced.”

She also said that while the murdered journalist’s family have accepted the Prime Minister’s apology, Abela should also apologise to the Maltese for letting them down.

She said a committee of experts, who is distanced from the political parties and partisan politics, should be tasked with carrying out the inquiry recommendations.

“The committee would ensure that the impunity which killed Daphne Caruana Galizia is removed once and for all from this country, while ensuring journalists work independently in a safe environment,” Comodini Cachia said.

During the second half of the programme, PN Secretary General Michael Piccinino and Labour MP Jonathan Attard both agreed that Robert Abela calling an early election would not solve any issues.

“We can’t use the election thinking we will have a clean slate. That’s what Joseph Muscat did, and look how things turned out,” Piccinino said.

On the other hand, Attard said that rather than Abela going for a general election, government must continue with its constitutional reforms to better strengthen the country’s institutions.

Piccinino said the Opposition will be announcing a set of measures in the coming days which would help government in implementing the inquiry’s recommendations.

“Government should recognise people’s sentiment of needing to move forward towards a new chapter for Malta,” he said.

The Labour MP said the PM’s apology to the Caruana Galizia family shows he has understood people’s wish to move forward and carry out the needed reforms. “Robert Abela is taking the necessary decisions,” he said.