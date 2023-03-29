Government’s cat-neutering campaign flops after no interested bidders come forward

Malta's first-ever government-funded cat neutering initiative, which sought to reduce the number of stray cats on the streets, did not come into fruition after no interested bidders came forward.

Interviewed on TVM’s XTRA, Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said stated that a public request for veterinarians was issued some months ago, but no one applied.

"Unfortunately, there was no interest in this campaign from the private sector," Bugeja Said remarked.

Animal rights groups have long advocated for a countrywide cat neutering programme.

However, NGOs were also approached and an expression of interest for them to carry out the services was turned down, she said.

In 2014 a similar pledge was made by the Labour government through the assistance of the European Society for the Protection of Animals and Nature.

The tender for a nation-wide cat neutering campaign was approved in the 2021 Budget and featured well in the Labour election manifesto.

Asked by host Saviour Balzan whether this was an issue of finance, Bugeja Said replied that the government had committed €300,000 for this campaign.

In her reply, PN spokesperson Janice Chetcuti said government could seek out international veterinarians and utilise the same funds to begin neutering animals right away.

“Before all these bids, when locals did not fill the position, government would bring veterinarians from abroad... so, if there are €300,000 allocated for neutering, they can be used to bring in professionals from abroad,” Chetcuti said.

The parliamentary secretary said government is now taking over the campaign, and will be carrying it out in the near future. “We will be implementing the campaign.”