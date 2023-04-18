Nurses’ pay dispute: Fearne says government has put millions of euros on the table

Health Minister Chris Fearne has rejected claims made by union boss Paul Pace that government has ‘no money’ for nurses.

“The government has millions of euros on the table ready to be negotiated for pay increases,” Fearne said on Monday when speaking about the ongoing dispute with the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses.

But the minister said the government also had a duty to maintain relativity when it comes to wages in the public sector. “This is like having a father with four children. He can't give more to one because he is screaming more than the other three,” Fearne said.

He was speaking on TVM’s Xtra, 24 hours before the MUMN hold an extraordinary general conference for members in which they are expected to decide whether to accept or reject government’s offer.

On Tuesday evening, nurses will gather at the Catholic Institute in Floriana to vote on the latest government proposals for a new sectoral agreement. If the proposals are rejected, nurses will also decide on what industrial action they will take.

Fearne did not provide exact figures on what the government’s proposed wage packet will cost public coffers but reiterated that the package translates into a take-home pay increase for nurses that more than double the increase negotiated in 2018.

He reiterated nurses will experience an increase of €6,000 in their take home pay by the end of the sectoral agreement period.

The minister insisted the government has always been willing to negotiate, adding the offer currently on the table was the result of such talks.

Nurses took industrial action last month, which was suspended last week pending the outcome of tonight’s meeting.