Xtra looks back at 2023 key events in Malta and beyond

As the year comes to a close, TVM's Xtra took a retrospective look at the milestones, challenges, and significant events that shaped 2023.

MEP candidates Daniel Attard and Peter Agius both highlighted inflation as a key event in 2023.

Nationalist MEP candidate Peter Agius noted that people grappled with the realities of higher inflation and low wages, while Labour MEP candidate Daniel Attard argued that Malta did not experience the worst part of the economic downturn.

"Despite major crises in the international arena, this year will be remembered for our resilience. Facing challenges and a recession, our country persevered and moved forward," said Attard.

Peter Agius also mentioned a "stubborn Labour government," which, according to him, navigated the nation through uncertainty, particularly regarding issues such as abortion and the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry saga.

Jean Paul Sofia was a topic discussed by other guests as well, including news editors Karl Azzopardi, Robert Cremona, and Josef Caruana.

MaltaToday Online Editor Karl Azzopardi stated that the public inquiry received the most coverage because it intertwined with various themes such as the construction sector, the environment, and workplace safety.

"The entire saga brought the construction sector into focus. The protest heightened frustration, especially in the face of a family experiencing pain, and elicited reactions from both parties," remarked Azzopardi.

He added that the issue further propelled environmental concerns onto the political agendas of both parties and stakeholders. The Mosta trees saga underscored this agenda, symbolising “a nation frustrated with the lack of public spaces and greenery.”

Discussing the international arena, all guests unanimously agreed that Malta's position at the United Nations was not only crucial for the country's recognition but also proved to be fruitful.

In November the UN Security Council approved a resolution proposed by Malta calling for humanitarian pauses and respect of international law.