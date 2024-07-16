Construction site inspections lead to sharp rise in orders to stop operations, minister reveals

Jonathan Attard said that 204 work sites have been ordered to stop operations so far this year because of breaches in construction and health and safety regulations.

The minister responsible for reforms in the construction sector said this is a significant increase compared to the 22 stop orders issued last year.

"While last year there were 22 orders to stop work, this year, which we are only halfway through, there have already been 204. The number of inspections has nearly doubled compared to previous years,” Attard said on Monday during Xtra on TVM.

Attard was handed the construction reform portfolio alongside the justice ministry in January and has piloted a new workplace health and safety law that contains harsher penalties. Parliament unanimously approved the law on Monday. Among the changes, the Occupational Health and Safety Authority will be completely revamped and will have the responsibility to propose legislative amendments to reflect new realities.

“As I have already mentioned, there are changes that will lead to a shift in culture. However, from an enforcement perspective, you can observe the statistics,” Attard added.

Beyond the immediate enforcement of safety standards, Attard also mentioned the government’s broader efforts to support “third-party victims.” He announced that he is set to launch several new services this month aimed at extending support beyond mere compliance inspections.

These initiatives will address genuine public concerns, particularly those of residents affected by unreasonable economic inconveniences caused by nearby construction sites.

"These are some initiatives stemming from the Sofia inquiry, but also others which go beyond even our electoral commitments to ensure we respond to the genuine concerns of the people," Attard said.