Labour needs to prioritise its supporters, but government must serve all Maltese, Ian Borg says

There needs to be a balance between serving the Labour Party and governing Malta as a whole, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Ian Borg said.

"As the Labour Party, we must look out for our people, but as a government, we must protect all Maltese and Gozitans,” Borg said on Monday.

Speaking on TVM’s Xtra, Borg said one cannot ignore any segment of society.

Addressing the internal shifts within the Labour Party, which some have interpreted as political fallout after the last MEP election, Borg insisted that these changes are part of a renewal process, with individuals contributing in new capacities.

“These are not resignations. This is a renewal, with people working in other areas... at the end of the day, these people [who resigned] are still in a political party that governs, giving their contributions.”

In contrast, he pointed out how the Nationalist Party has “historically handled such situations differently,” citing examples from the Gonzi-Dalli era and more recent figures like Franco Debono and Jason Azzopardi.

According to Borg, the PN’s failure to embrace its own members resulted in marginalisation, unlike Labour, “where no one who has left a role has opted to stop contributing.”

The minister underscored the importance of adapting roles and recognising when someone may not be best suited for a particular position. However, he stressed that this should not lead to dismissing individuals’ potential for further contribution.