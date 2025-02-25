Ian Borg on Trump’s foreign policy: ‘He’s doing exactly what he promised’

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ian Borg has said that US President Donald Trump is following through on his pre-election pledges, a fact that should not come as a surprise.

“I’m surprised that so many people are surprised,” Borg said. “This is exactly what President Trump was saying before the election. Maybe some thought he would campaign in one way and govern differently, but it’s clear he is doing what he promised. Domestically, he needs support for this policy, and now we need to see how we react. And yet again, we’re seeing 27 different opinions.”

Speaking to TVM’s Xtra just minutes before an EU Council meeting, Borg remarked on the ongoing uncertainty within the European Union regarding key foreign policy issues, particularly in relation to Ukraine and the broader geopolitical landscape.

Asked about Trump’s stance on the war in Ukraine and his claims of being able to broker a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Borg was cautious but clear in his expectations.

“I still want to fully understand the American government’s strategy,” he said. “I believe the US has the same priorities as we do, that any agreement must reflect international law, the UN Charter, and hold those responsible for this war to account.”

While acknowledging Trump’s domestic political narrative, Borg stressed that any solution must go beyond short-term deals. Borg underscored the importance of a peace process that is not only swift but also just and sustainable.

“We support all efforts to stop the fighting and achieve peace, but it must be a just peace, built on rights and international law,” he stated. “Otherwise, we risk signing an agreement today only to find ourselves facing another conflict in Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, or other vulnerable countries tomorrow.”

Borg acknowledged the EU’s internal divisions, particularly in foreign policy. While there is broad agreement on Ukraine, he noted that when the discussion shifts to the Middle East, positions are deeply divided.

“We take pride in having 27 sovereign states with their own foreign policies, but moving forward, we have to decide, do we want more Europe? If so, countries will have to make certain concessions,” he said. “I doubt Malta would be among those eager to set aside its national interests in favour of a broader European stance.”

While advocating for diplomatic engagement, Borg made it clear that Malta maintains firm positions on key issues.

“Malta has always offered itself as a safe space for discussion, even for those who don’t see eye to eye,” he said. “But we also have clear positions. Today, without a doubt, we will vote in favour of Ukraine, and those responsible for this war know what is expected of them.”

However, he stressed that this does not mean pursuing a rigid approach at the expense of negotiations. “We cannot be hard-headed and discard opportunities for agreements, unlike some colleagues who push strongly in that direction,” he noted.

Fenech Adami believes Europe must wake up to a changing global reality

PN spokesperson Beppe Fenech Adami, in turn, warned that Europe is facing a stark new reality, both in its own backyard and in its relationship with the United States under Donald Trump.

He highlighted how the war in Ukraine shattered long held beliefs about European security.

“Today marks three years since the war in Ukraine began, a war at the heart of Europe,” he said. “We used to think that after the Cold War, one country invading another in Europe was unthinkable. But it happened.”

He stressed that unless Europe remains vigilant, history could repeat itself. “If Europe isn’t careful, what happened in Ukraine could happen again,” he cautioned, adding that the recent comments by Germany’s new chancellor reflected these exact harsh realities on the ground.

Fenech Adami acknowledged that Trump’s return to power would bring major shifts, including in America’s stance toward Europe.

“The reality is that we are entering a new phase of global politics, and Europe must recognise this,” he said. “Trump is making decisions that perhaps were not expected when it comes to Europe.”

While he stopped short of criticising Trump’s foreign policy, Fenech Adami emphasised that the EU must take its own destiny into its hands. “Europe must ensure that what happened three years ago in Ukraine comes to an end and never happens again,” he said.

Asked whether Europe risks losing influence by trying to stay in the middle ground, Fenech Adami stressed the importance of recognising both the EU’s power and America’s indispensable role.

“It would be foolish for Europeans to think that America isn’t the playmaker in global affairs,” he said. “But it would also be a mistake for the American people to believe that Europe doesn’t have an important role in the region and globally.”

He argued that rather than focusing on divisions, Europe should work to strengthen what unites it with the United States.

“The European bloc is a political power in its own right, part of a world where many regions depend on its economy,” he said. “We must live together and seek what brings us together, not what divides us.”