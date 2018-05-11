The all mighty Powerball lottery: here’s all you need to know
The jackpot has rolled ladies and gents and it has reached a staggering €216,000,000! Before racing to choose your numbers on Jackpot.com, brush up your knowledge on the Powerball…
1. Excuse me, how much?
We’ve heard of the jackpot rolling over and reaching almost ridiculous sums, but one word that isn’t heard quite as often? Billion. On 13 January, 2016, the largest jackpot EVER was won - $1.6 billion. The jackpot was split amongst three people and though sharing your winnings is never fun, considering the amount they each took home, we highly doubt they had anything less than a smile on their faces.
2. Everywhere, anywhere, anyone!
True: the Powerball lottery takes place in the US. Also true: it’s playable across various other places overseas. Whether it’s Ohio or Gharghur you live in, you can take your chances with the Powerball lottery. Lucky you, and me, and that guy half way across the globe!
3. It just keeps rolling...
The Powerball is ever-rolling and just gets bigger and bigger with every draw. If a winner isn’t found, guess what it does? That’s right. It keeps rolling. The jackpot once rolled over an unprecedented 15 times, growing from €6,000,000 to €500,000,000 in just a few weeks.
4. Are you next?
You very well could be. The odds of being the next lottery winner for Powerball are round 1 in 292 million. Sound like a long shot? Well, when taking into consideration the jaw-dropping payouts, it’s probably a bit more than fair.
5. Where can I sign up?
Oh have we got a deal for you, boys and girls. Jackpot.com is offering massive discounts on a Powerball monthly subscription and for just €9.99 per month, you:
- NEVER miss a draw
- Can change your numbers whenever your heart desires
- Keep an eye on two draws per week
- Can experience the magic of millions in jackpots
First things first though; create an account on Jackpot.com. Select the Powerball lottery, 5 numbers between 1-69 and one Powerball from 1-26.
Place your bets, cross your fingers (and toes) and wait for the drawing.
Have fun and good luck!