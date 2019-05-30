All aboard! Luzzu Lotto’s €2,000,000 jackpot is ready to be caught
Luzzu Lotto: Malta's newest treasure. We could not be more excited to find our first local winner!
Ladies and gentlemen… introducing Luzzu Lotto! Malta’s got itself a brand new lottery with a €2 million jackpot that’s ready to be won. Found exclusively at Jackpot.com, Luzzu Lotto is Malta’s newest treasure, and we cannot wait to see who the first local winner will be.
Luzzu Lotto is inspired by the Maltese Luzzu whose painted eye of Osiris has helped fishermen land themselves a big haul for many years. We hope you land your own big prize when you take a chance on this fin-tastic lottery. And it only costs €1.50 a line so it won’t break the bank.
The draws for Luzzu Lotto take place every Monday and Thursday at 8pm and consists of 6 main numbers and 1 Joker ball. To win the €2 million catch you have to match all 7 numbers, but don’t worry if your net comes up empty! If you match 2 numbers, you’ll get your money back, or match the Joker ball and get a free bet you can use on future Luzzu Lotto draws. That’s a 1 in 5 chance of winning.
But that’s not all! Be sure to stay on the look out for jackpot boosts throughout the month, these surprise Superdraws could happen at any time.
Here’s how you can take part:
- Head to Jackpot.com and select ‘Luzzu Lotto’ from the list of available lotteries.
- Choose six numbers between 1 and 50 and one Joker Ball number between 1 and 5.
- Check-out and cross your fingers for a win!
May the maltese Luzzu bring you good fortune!
Jackpot.com is powered by Lottomatrix and licensed by the MGA, License No. MGA/B2C/362/2016. Please play responsibly. For help visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be 18+.