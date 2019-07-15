Malta's DAB+ operator to upgrade network through liquid cooled transmitters
New transmitters set to move Malta closer to achieving full indoor coverage for DAB+ radio
Digi B Network, Malta's DAB+ operator will be upgrading its distribution network with the provisioning of new Liquid cooled transmitters.
Liquid cooling allows the devices to operate at higher power whilst reducing the thermal stress. This increases the devices' lifetime and reliabity in the process, resulting in higher power leading to a substantial improvment in coverage.
“The positive response to the service is overwhelming, and whilst we appreciate that some are disappointed with weak indoor coverage in some areas, we are addressing this. The deployment of these transmitters will move us closer to achieve full indoor coverage across the Maltese islands," Digi B Network managing diretor Sergio D'Amico said.
"We launched the First DAB+ platform and brought to market the first DAB+ car stereo. Now it is time make Malta the first country will full indoor coverage. This is a challenge, but we are committed in making this a reality since it is one of the main advantages of DAB over FM," he added.
Digi B Network is Malta’s DAB platform operator.
In 2008 it launched the first terrestrial DAB+ platform in the world and this was followed in 2010 with the development of the first DAB+ car stereo, Bluestate RA557.
It is currently working with car manufacturers to enhance the in car radio user experience.