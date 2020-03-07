menu
BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 4 – Senglea Athletic 1

Senglea Athletic are seriously risking relegation as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sliema Wanderers.

warren_zammit
7 March 2020, 5:31pm
by Warren Zammit
Photo: Dominic Borg
This was a match between two teams fighting against relegation. Sliema experienced a disastrous season and their only goal is to avoid the drop. The Wanderers were coming from a goalless draw with Sirens.

The same can be said for Senglea who struggled a lot so far. In fact, Senglea’s committee changed the team’s coach twice this season. Vladan Tomic made his debut as Senglea’s coach in this match. The Cottonera side lost to Santa Lucia in their previous commitment.

Senglea broke the deadlock on the 25th minute. Juninho Cabral hit a low shot from inside the penalty area that sailed past Jake Galea.

Sliema hit back and equalised just three minutes later. Following a corner, Satariano delivered a cross in the direction of Juan Gill Cruz who finished inside the net from close range.

Sliema took the lead for the first time in the match during the additional time prior to half-time. Manolito Micallef floored Juri Cisotti inside the penalty area and the referee ordered a penalty. Cisotti himself stepped up and converted.

Pisanu’s side scored again on the 57th minute. Federico Vasilchik served Alex Satariano and the latter fired a shot past Matthew Farrugia.

Sliema made sure of the three points on the 79th minute. Substitute Michele Sansone saw his effort from inside the penalty area going inside the net.

Following this result, Sliema breathed a sigh of relief. On the other end, the future doesn’t look bright for Senglea as they are now risking being relegated to the First Division.

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Jake Galea, Alex Satariano (Jonathan Pearson-84), Kurt Shaw, John Mintoff, Mark Scerri (Michele Sansone-73), Federico Vasilchik, Claudio Zappa, Juri Cisotti, Juan Gill Cruz, Carlos Sobrado (Edmond Agius-66), Arthur Henrique Oyama

Senglea Athletic starting line-up: Matthew Farrugia, Conner Zammit, Sigitas Olberkis, Manolito Micallef (Jan Tanti-56), Taisei Marukawa, Jose Teixeira (Siraj Arab-81), Nikola Braunovic, Juninho Cabral (Jurgen Debono-66), Anderson do Nascimento, Justin Micallef, Ricardinho Theodore de Almeida

Referee: Ishmael Barbara

Assistant Referees: Paul Apap, Thomas Debono

Fourth Official: Slobodan Petrovic

BOV Player of the Match: Juri Cisotti (Sliema)

