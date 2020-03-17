Coronavirus: Euro 2020 postponed for a year

One of the largest sporting events of the year, Euro 2020, has been postponed surrounding the ongoing situation of the novel coronavirus.

The tournament was due to be held from the 12 June through to the 12 July.

A new format for the tournament was due to be adopted for this year’s competition, with the competition being hosted across 12 European countries. Previous tournaments had been hosted by only one or two countries.

Host countries for this year’s competition included Germany, Holland, Scotland and Romania, with the final being played at the historic Wembley Stadium in London.

News about the postponement was tweeted by the Norwegian Football Association.

“Uefa has decided that the Euros should be postponed until 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year.” the tweet read.

The postponement was anticipated due to the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping across Europe and the world, with major footballing leagues and cup competitions halted till at least April.

The postponement will also cause another headache for UEFA, with the women’s European Championship scheduled from the 7 July till the 1 August in England next year.

No news has yet emerged regarding the UEFA Champions League and Europa League competitions.