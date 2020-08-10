Floriana and Valletta to play home in Champions and Europa league qualifiers

Malta football champions Floriana FC will play against Romania's CFR Cluj in the qualifying round of the Champions League, while rivals Valletta will meet Bala Town from Wales in the Europa League.

The other two teams in the Europa League, Hibernians and Sirens will face Vaduz from Liechtenstein and CSKA Sofia from Bulgaria, respectively.

This year's qualifying rounds will be decided on a single leg after the European football season was disrupted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. All games will be played behind closed doors.

Should the result at full time remain a draw, the match will go to overtime and if the score remains even, the match will be decided through a penalty shoot-out.

Champions Floriana will be facing CFR Cluj at the Centenary Stadium on 19 August. The winning team would then face Croatian team Dinamo Zagreb, while the loser advances to the Europa League second round.

Runners-up Valletta will also play in Malta and they will be hosting Bala Town from Wales. Hibernians will be flying to tiny Liechtenstein to face Vaduz.

In their first ever participation in European football, Sirens from St Paul's Bay will be hosted in Bulgaria by CSKA Sofia.

Europa league ties will be played on 27 August.