Barcelona forward models new kit ahead of training return

FC Barcelona have released a photo of Lionel Messi modeling their new kit, ahead of a possible return to training with the club on Monday.

“Dawn is breaking in Barcelona, the sun is starting to come out and the city is enshrouded in different tones: the morning pink and the green-blue of the sea create the bright, vibrant, Mediterranean landscape that was the inspiration behind the new FC Barcelona third kit for the 2020/21 season,” said Barca on their website.

The club’s third kit, in 2017/2018 was also pink and the new, latest version is made from 100% recycled polyester, obtained from recycled bottles melted down to obtain a very fine thread, said the club.

“These two colours also symbolically reflect the technology used in its manufacture to produce an extremely lightweight, elastic and breathable fabric. The predominantly pink shirt represents the lightness of the fabric and the freedom of movement that

entails, while the green trim reflects its breathability and sweat absorption, as well as the fresh sensation it produces.”

Last week, Messi announced that he would be staying at Camp Nou, despite previously telling the Catalan club that he wanted to leave this summer. Since reversing his decision, the Argentinian is reportedly set to take part in his first session under brand new boss Ronald Koeman.

This morning, Barca tweeted an image of the 33-year-old forward, posing in the pink shirt of their third kit for 2020-2021.

Last month, Messi informed the club that he wanted to depart and intended to utilise a clause in his contract, which he and his representatives claimed allowed him to do so, on a free transfer.

The club said that time has passed for the clause to be activated and therefore, the player would need to pay the €700,000,000 release clause in his contract, if another club was looking to sign him this summer.

Messi revealed in an interview last Friday, that his decision had been reversed and that he could never go to court against the club to secure a move.

“I would never go to court against Barca because it is the club that I love, that gave me everything since I arrived, it is the club of my life, I have made my life here.”

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been with Barcelona since the age of 13 and is the club’s all-time record goal scorer.

He’s also won over 30 major titles with Barca, including 10 LaLiga triumphs and four Champions Leagues.

The new shirt can also be purchased between 7 and 11 September 2020, in official club stores and online. After that, the pink shirt will be available in all usual outlets.