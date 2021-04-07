Long-awaited Juventus Napoli match finally back on

The long-awaited match between Juventus and Napoli has finally been announced. Napoli’s Europa League elimination resulted in the rescheduled Serie A match with Juventus taking place on 7 April.



The Week 3 fixture was initially set for 4 October 2020 and called off when Napoli could not travel due to COVID-19 reasons. The team was docked and given an automatic 3-0 defeat for not sticking to protocol but won an appeal, meaning the game must now be played.

Due to kick off at 8:45pm at the Allianz Juventus Stadium in Turin, the match we have all been looking forward to can finally be played. What is your gut feeling? Will both teams score? Will there be no goals? Current odds are 1.71 and 2.15 respectively.

Have you gone over to Meridianbet to check out their potential outcomes from the long-awaited game? With odds of 1.89 for a home win, 4.10 for an away win and a 3.70 for a draw, the stakes, as well as our excitement levels, are high!

The second legs of the Europa League round of 16 are supposed to be played the following day but with the Azzurri out of the competition, they will be available during the midweek. For their part, the Italian champions will face Porto in the second leg of the Champions League.

The Bianconeri won the Italian Super Cup back in January, as a result of beating their top rivals 2-0, thanks to impressive goals from Ronaldo and Morata. That being said, the Partenopei returned the favour with a 1-0 league win a few weeks prior, thanks to a spot kick converted by captain Lorenzo Insigne. Double your chance of winning with odds of 1.24, 1.28 or 1.86.

Juventus currently stands at the 3rd position in Serie A and 1st in the Champions league with 52 and 15 points respectively. Napoli, on the other hand, stands at 6th in Serie A and 1st in the Europa League, with 47 and 11 points respectively. In case you’re leaning towards Juventus, check out odds of 2.22 for their scoring of the first goal in the first half. More likely to bank on Napoli? Odds of 3.50 are in place for them to score first in the first half.

Support your favourites and head on over to Meridianbet to place your bets. The heat is on!

Just to make the deal even better, Meridianbet have upgraded their already pretty sweet promotion of €10 no deposit, without bonus conditions related to the number of matches and odds.

Without any need to spend a bonus on a minimum of six matches per ticket, with odds of 3.0 or higher per match, what are you waiting for?

Odds are subject to change. Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgf.org.mt