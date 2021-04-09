[WATCH] Hamrun crowned Malta football champions after competition is ended because of COVID restrictions

Hamrun Spartans are the Premier League champions, Malta Football Association sources have confirmed.

The competition was stopped this afternoon by the MFA in light of COVID-19 restrictions that have barred all sporting activity in the country.

As a result, Hamrun have clinched their eighth league title after 30 years, and will be playing in the Champions League next season.

This was confirmed in an MFA virtual meeting which is still in ongoing. Sources said the executive is currently discussing the fate of the BOV Challenge League.

Last year, Floriana FC were crowned champions following a decision by the MFA’s council, but after statute changes, the decision can now be taken by the executive committee. The statute says that if more than 75% of league matches are played, decisions on winners and relegation will be taken on current standings.

When announcing a gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday, the government made no reference to sports.

On Monday, associations called for the resumption of elite competitions, insisting sport has consistently ranked last in terms of activities leading to clusters contributing to the transmission of the virus, with negligible impact.

MFA President Bjorn Vassallo said on Monday, that Malta is the only country where all sport, including that at elite level, has been stopped. “This is the professional level which represents the livelihood of many players and technical staff,” he said.

Vassallo also added that failing to resume training as of the 12 April would almost certainly mean that the BOV Premier League will not be completed within UEFA-imposed deadlines.

Hibernians, Gżira United and Birkirkara will compete in the UEFA Conference League next year.

On the other hand Senglea Athletic, Tarxien Rainbows, Lija Athletic and Żejtun Corinthians, were relegated.

The MFA will be holding a council meeting next Tuesday to decide the format of next year's leagues.