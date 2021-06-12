menu

Football shock: Danish player 'stable' after collapsing on pitch

Euro 2020 | Danish footballer Christian Eriksen had to be administered CPR after collapsing on the pitch in opening match against Finland • Eriksen recovers in hospital • Match resumes and Finland win

kurt_sansone
12 June 2021, 8:13pm
by Kurt Sansone
Danish players screened their team mate Erikson as he was being administered CPR on the pitch
Danish footballer Christian Eriksen is “awake” in hospital after collapsing on pitch during his country’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Eriksen collapsed towards the end of the first half and had to be administered CPR by medical staff as players from both sides appeared distressed.

According to an update by UEFA, Eriksen was transferred to hospital and “has been stabilised”.

The Danish FA said Eriksen is awake and waiting more tests in hospital. Eriksen's father tweeted that his son has spoken in hospital.

However, his medical condition remains unknown.

The game was suspended and after a crisis meeting between UEFA officials and both teams it was decided that the game should continue at 8:30pm. The game eventually ended with Finland winning the match 1-0.

Eriksen plays with Italian champions Inter and is 29 years old.

