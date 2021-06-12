Football shock: Danish player 'stable' after collapsing on pitch

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen is “awake” in hospital after collapsing on pitch during his country’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Eriksen collapsed towards the end of the first half and had to be administered CPR by medical staff as players from both sides appeared distressed.

According to an update by UEFA, Eriksen was transferred to hospital and “has been stabilised”.

The match had been suspended due to a medical emergency which involved Denmark's Christian Eriksen. The player in now in hospital and in a stable condition.



UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

The Danish FA said Eriksen is awake and waiting more tests in hospital. Eriksen's father tweeted that his son has spoken in hospital.

However, his medical condition remains unknown.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET.



The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half. — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 12, 2021

The game was suspended and after a crisis meeting between UEFA officials and both teams it was decided that the game should continue at 8:30pm. The game eventually ended with Finland winning the match 1-0.

Eriksen plays with Italian champions Inter and is 29 years old.