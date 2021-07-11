Euro 2020 final: Italy are European champions after beating England on penalties

Updated at 11:58pm

Italy are the European champions after beating England on penalties to take the trophy back with them to Rome.

The game remained deadlocked at 1-1 after 120 minutes of play and was settled in a dramatic shoot out that saw both teams coming from behind.

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Saka's last penalty to send his country into pandemonium.

This is only the second time that Italy have won the European cup, the last time being in 1968. England were after their first international trophy since the 1966 World Cup victory.

Earlier, England scored the fastest goal in any European final to lead Italy at half-time with one goal to nil.

Defender Luke Shaw advanced down the left flank and scored with a volley on a Trippier cross after just two minutes of play to put England ahead.

But veteran Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci levelled the score in the 67th minute as Italy dominated possession throughout the second half.

The game ended 1-0 at half-time as Italy struggled to present any danger to Jordan Pickford’s goalpost despite ending the 45 minutes with 65% ball possession. However, two substitutions a few minutes into the second half saw Italy dominate play and finally drawing level.

The game was played at Wembley Stadium.

