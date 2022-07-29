Historic night for Maltese football clubs in Europe

It was a historic night for Maltese club football on Thursday as all three teams competing in the Europa Conference League qualified to the third qualifying round.

Hibernians, Gżira United and Hamrun Spartans were undefeated as they saw off opponents from Estonia, Serbia and Bosnia Hercegovina respectively.

This is the first time that three Maltese teams have made it together to the third qualifying round of a European tournament.

In Estonia, Hibs drew 1-1 with Levadia Tallinn to progress to the next round on 4-3 aggregate. This is the second consecutive time that Hibs have made it to the third qualifying round.

Gżira had the most dramatic of nights after beating Serbia’s Radnicki on penalties. After 90 minutes of play both teams were tied at 2-2 taking the game into extra time. Radnicki went ahead just before the first 15 minutes were up but Gżira drew level again when play resumed. With the game tied at 3-3, the match went to penalties and Gżira emerged winners, scoring three shots to Radnicki’s one, making it a memorable night for the maroons. The home game in Malta had ended 2-2.

Hamrun played their return leg at the Centenary Stadium in Malta, beating Velez Mostar 1-0 and qualifying to the third round with a 2-0 aggregate.

The Maltese teams will play again next week in the first leg of the third round.

Hibs play against Latvia’s RFS, Gżira against Austria’s Wolfsberger and Hamrun against Bulgaria’s Levski Sofia.